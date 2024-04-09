Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana earns platinum award

GREAT FALLS — Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana has served thousands of kids over the years. This year, they received the platinum award for their dedication to serving the community.

Jessie Mahugh, director of BBBS-Central Montana, said research has proven that having at least one positive adult in their corner helps to build resilience.

Many of the youth in the program come from low-income families, single parent households, or are being raised by a grandparent or sibling and could use an extra mentor in their lives.

“When I think about someone that could use a mentor, I think about even myself growing up, you know, I think we can all use a mentor and it just makes such a difference for the kids that get to have an extra big brother or big sister,” Mahugh said.



The platinum award recognizes the growth and impact this program is making on the lives of the kids being served.

“It's a big achievement for us. It's really a team effort, thanks to all the volunteer big brothers and sisters that are matched to the littles in our program, the hard work that our staff put in to really grow those matches and make sure there's a healthy relationship, the board members, really the whole community that supports this program, it's a team effort,” said Mahugh. “We're really excited to get this recognition.”

In 2023, Big Brothers Big Sisters served more than 170 kids in the community and are hoping to serve even more in the years to come.

“I have been able to be a part of it for the past few years [and] I really enjoying hanging out with my little, doing fun activities in the community, and being his role model. My little has been able to learn a lot from me and I have been able to learn a lot from him as well,” said Big Brother, Ryan Dennis.

“Our goal this year is to serve 208 youth, but we've really set our sights on 2026. By that year, we want to be serving 300 youth each year, and it takes a team to make this happen. We are so gracious for the community support, that's allowed this to happen,” said Mahugh.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has a fundraiser event coming up on June 28th called ‘Golf For Kids’ Sake’ at the Eagle Falls Golf Club. For more information, or if you would like to get involved, click here to visit the website.