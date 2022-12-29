People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - Mechanical issues with a ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort forced people to be evacuated on Wednesday.

Chairs 1 & 2 were closed following the incident.

According to a Thursday morning social media post, "the mechanical issues we experienced yesterday presented a lot of challenges, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked through them."

Maintenance crews were able to repair the problem and Whitefish Mountain Resort reports that the two lifts will be running again on Thursday. Chair 2 will begins running at 9 a.m. and Chair 1 will be operational at 9:30 a.m.

