Paying one final tribute to race legend Charley Miesmer

DODSON — Since August 2022, MTN News has been following Patrick Harvie, the grandson of Electric City Racing Legend Charley Miesmer. Harvie built a tribute race car in honor of his late grandfather sporting the same exterior design. It took nearly one year before Patrick could fulfill his promise of delivering a first-place trophy to his grandfather’s grave site.

“We’re going to go hang out with grandpa up in Dodson, Montana… put a trophy up there for him… He was a winner and we want to be winners as well.”

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Patrick finished first in the “Tribute to Reed Randall” race at the Electric City Speedway. That same night, they honored his grandfather, unbeknownst to him in the Montana Stockcar Hall of Fame.

“Ultimately when I crossed the finish line the first thing I thought was, I not only built this car but I’m doing everything I said I was going to do and that makes me feel accomplished,” expressed Harvie.

The long track to victory had its ups and downs, from the expenses of funding a stockcar to simply starting in the back of the 2023 season. Harvie wouldn’t be anywhere without the support of his family, friends, and his team.

“Just a couple of years ago this thing was just a bare chassis and a frame… Having so many people help me along the way showed me how important of a guy my grandpa was. For me to do this for the Miesmer-Harvie side of the family, it’s awesome.”

A trip to Dodson from Great Falls cost a six-hour round trip and some quality time with his grandfather. Harvie delivered a Milk Way candy bar, as “Grampa” didn’t drink alcohol. He also offered his trophy and Miesmer’s 1960 High Point trophy. A symbol that the Miesmer-Harvie racing legend will never die.

“Legends never die, and families don’t either… I think it almost brings my family closer together.”

The 2023 racing season is near the midway mark and Harvie has a lot of work left to do. The quest for Victory Lane doesn’t stop because he won a single race, the goal is a High Point Trophy of his own. As of this article, Harvie sits in Second Place with 412 points, four points behind Joey Tinker the leader with 416 points.

It appears “Grampa” is Patrick’s guardian angel in the passenger seat.

For more information on the races at the Electric City Speedway, click here.



