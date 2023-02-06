Open house dates announced for Helena Montana Temple

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house dates for the new Helena Temple. Temple access is usually restricted to church members, but the open houses allow for anyone from the public to tour the facility before the dedication.

Open houses for the public will be held beginning on Thursday, May 18, and will run until June 3 with the exception of May 21 and 28.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 18, in two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication. The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Helena Montana Temple district. Additional details regarding the temple dedication will be announced as the event approaches.

The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple for the state. The first is the Billings Montana Temple, which was dedicated in November 1999. According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Temples are considered “Houses of the Lord,” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity.

A Missoula Montana Temple was announced in April 2022.