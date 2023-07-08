OokiiSoraCon attracts hundreds to Helena

HELENA — Montana’s pop culture, gaming and anime convention, OokiiSoraCon, opened Friday, July 7 bringing hundreds to Helena.

“It’s a place where you a come be yourself and have fun,” OokiiSoraCon’s Co-Chair, BJ Allen-Prudden said.

OokiiSoraCon is the only convention of its kind in the state. Organizers created it as an affordable and accessible way for people in Montana and the Northwest to gather a celebrate the fandoms they love.

There’s gaming, crafting and multiple contests people can participate in. Vendors and artists are also on-site to sell merchandise from favorite pop culture universes.

A big part of the convention is the community. Hundreds of newcomers and previous attendees were checking in Friday, including Eli Wickenburt.

“It’s just a really fun way to get together with other people, make costumes and just have a lot of fun,” Wickenburt said.

Costumes are a big part of the convention. Attendees can spend months working on and making their costumes, which can be quite impressive such as Todd Mize’s "Dr. Robotnik" cosplay from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

“It’s just fun to see what people create. I also love seeing the cosplays. It’s amazing that some people can put together,” Mize said.

Also at the convention are workshops where more experienced cosplayers help newcomers learn skills.

For more information visit ookiisoracon.org