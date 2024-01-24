Obituary: Yvonne Williams

Yvonne Jean Wiliams was born May 13, 1957, in Burley, Idaho to Carol Rossiter-Williams and Richard Arthur Williams. She was the second of four children, two sisters and one brother.

Yvonne completed her education in Blackfoot Idaho. She got married and moved to Texas where she had two children, Sean, and Carolee. After moving back to Montana, she began working for her mother, Carol Williams, at the Flyaway Café for over 20 years where she became an amazingly skilled waitress. After the closure of the Flyaway Café, she obtained her CNA and began working at nursing homes with the elderly and in group homes with children where she was able to show her care and compassion to those she looked after.

Sadly, Yvonne lost her battle with cancer after a long and courageous fight. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Williams; her stepfather, Curt Bierwagen, who brought her so much joy; her sister, Dawn (Williams) Porter.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Williams; her siblings, Kathy (Williams) Beinz, Todd Williams (Sue); her children Sean Newcomb (Suzy), Carolee Irvin (Cory); her grandchildren Seanna Irvin, Skyler Stenlund, and Addison (Fortune) Stenlund; her nephews Ken Masse Jr. (Tiffany), Christopher Masse (Therese), Bridger Williams, Dillion Williams and her most Favorite great nephew, Dominick Masse.

Yvonne’s memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Anderon Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Yvonne.

