Obituary: Sharon L. Smith, age 77 of Helena

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Sharon Lee (Morris) Smith who passed away on June 26, 2023, at the age of 77.

Born on May 2, 1946, in Potsdam, New York, she later moved to Helena, Montana in 1970. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her late husband Clifford L. Smith and a devoted mother to her children Brian (Tammy) Smith; Wendy (John Severance), Vonda (Bill) Franklin, and Jason, (Jordyn) Smith.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Smith, Father, Carroll Edward Morris, Mother, Eva Maude Van Allen, Brothers Larry and Colin Morris, and Great Granddaughter, Braylynn James.

Sharon lived a fulfilling life and was a woman of many talents. She had a passion for quilting, sewing, knitting and all crafts. She was very active in her children’s lives participating as Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, heading up an exchange student program and hosting several of her own. She touched the lives of so many throughout her lifetime, but especially in her final years, where she spent time making lap quilts for the St. Pete’s cancer center, burp rags and receiving blankets for the Community NICU in Missoula. She was also generous in donating quilts to those in need or for fundraisers.

Sharon retired in 2012 as a paraprofessional from Radley Elementary School. She had a passion for being with children and combining her love of art with learning.

Sharon Smith was a loving friend, Grammie, and Great Grammie. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Tanya Smith, Lacy James, Chase Smith, Ashley Coensgen, Allison Coensgen, Pierce Franklin, Jaden Franklin, and Sophia Miller, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and family members who will miss her dearly.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 30th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. 3705 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 1st at 1:00 pm also at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with a reception at 5012 Fox Trot Drive, Helena, MT 59602. She will be laid to rest at Forestvale Cemetery at a later date.

Rest in peace, dear Mother. You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Your handmade quilts will wrap around us and remind us of your love. Daddy is waiting for you.