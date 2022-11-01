Obituary: Lois Rogan

Lois Ann Rogan passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022, one day after her 90th birthday. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend.

Lois was born in Crary, North Dakota on October 19, 1932 the last of seven children to Hjalmer and Louise (Froelich) Stenseth. In 1950, she graduated from Crary High School. Lois then worked for two years at the Devil’s Lake, North Dakota Court House. She moved to East Helena, Montana in July 1952 at the request of her dear friend Marcheta Hegman. Lois then worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for five years.

On May 11, 1957 Lois married John E. “Jack” Rogan. They had three children, Colleen, Mike, and John Rogan. She and Jack farmed in the Helena Valley, along Prickly Pear Creek, until 1983 when they sold the ranch and moved to East Helena.

In addition to helping on the farm, Lois worked part-time for Meadow Gold Dairy doing demonstrations in various Helena grocery stores. Years later, people would recognize her and ask if she used to hand out ice-cream at the stores. She also worked part-time for Associated Foods. In addition, she was entrusted to work for the Federal Reserve Bank in Helena destroying old money.

Lois was a life-time member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 10010, East Helena, Montana. She also was a dedicated election poll worker. Lois’ excellent baking skills were well known and enjoyed by countless. Besides blessing her family and friends with her creations, she donated many delicious baked goods yearly to events sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary.

Lois’ frequent, huge, and contagious laughter was another blessing she bestowed upon virtually all who crossed her path over the years. We’ll never forget her laugh.

Lois’ love of music is peerless. She loved music of all genres, with favorites including Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, and Ray Price. She also could play the piano by ear, from Honky-Tonk to the Top Hits, despite never having a lesson. In addition, she was an avid sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. Lois is survived by her husband, Jack Rogan, Helena; children Colleen Rogan, Helena; John Rogan, East Helena; Michael (Mike) and Donna Rogan, Helena; granddaughter Tammy and Collin Frerck, Tolar Texas; great grandson Jace Frerck, Tolar, Texas; sister-in-law Helen “Cookie” Richards, Austin, Texas; sister-in-law Isabelle “Issie” Pistelak, Helena; sister-in-law Dolores Stenseth, Devil’s Lake, North Dakota; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church basement. Interment will take place at a future date at the Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery, Helena, Montana.

Lois got her wish to live in her home until the last few of weeks of her life. Special thanks to the skilled and caring staff of the St. Peter’s Hospital Medical Floor, Bee Hive Assisted Living, and Saint Peter’s Health Hospice, as well as the many friends and family who provided assistance, well wishes, and prayers during this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Lois.

