Obituary: Jesse Fossedal, age 29 of Helena

Jesse N. Fossedal, age 29, of Helena, passed away August 18, 2023. He was born June 21, 1994 in Hastings, MN.

We lost Jesse too soon in his young life. Loved by his friends, family, and all that had a chance to be touched by him. He was a loving father to his daughter, Kara, who was his world. They played, cooked, baked cookies, went trick or treating and they both loved each other so deeply. Kara will miss her father! so very much.

Jesse is survived by his daughter Kara Fossedal; his father, Grant Fossedal; his bonus mom, Deb Fossedal; his mother, Terri Bestervelt; brothers, Taylor Fossedal, Kyle Fossedal, Aaron Fossedal; and his sister, Megan Fossedal. Jesse is also survived by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Devin Reynolds.

Special thanks to Jesse’s best friend, Dustin Scott and to the Berg family.

