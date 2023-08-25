Obituary: Georgiana P. ‘Pat’ Hollatz, age 85, of Boulder

Georgiana “Pat” Hollatz passed into her eternal rest on August 22, 2023, at home in Boulder MT, where she lived with her family for the past 8 years.

Pat was born Georgiana Patricia “Pat” Middleton on Feb 28, 1938, in Hazard Kentucky to Leona Fugate Middleton. She grew up in Tipler, WI surrounded by her Grandparents and loving aunts. She graduated high school in Tipler.

After high school Pat moved to Kenosha Wisconsin where she met and fell in love with Edward Hollatz. Ed and Pat had 3 Children. Michael Hollatz, Gregory (Nellie) Hollatz, and Janine Wiltsey. They lived and farmed in the small township of Somers, Wisconsin.

Pat worked for a farming and trucking company in Somers as a secretary and bookkeeper. Pat was also an outstanding cook, and her German potato salad could not be matched.

After Ed’s retirement from American Motors in Kenosha, the family moved to Black Creek, Wisconsin, where they farmed with their adult sons on a large dairy. Pat was in her element caring for the new baby calves. Her farm animals received so much petting and rubbing! Pat took great pride in bottle feeding and caring for countless calves in hutches. Pat loved all things baby; from little ones she would meet in the grocery store and especially her own very dear sweet grand babies.

After their second retirement, from farming this time, they returned to Tipler to live. Pat spent her time spoiling her 11 grandchildren floating the Brule River with them, and cooking up crayfish that they would catch. Pat loved gardening and berry picking. Her flower beds were colorful, diverse, and stunning. Pat enjoyed the outdoors and getting firewood. She even raised a baby fawn. Iron River, Michigan, is home to a little pizza place, called the Riverside, that offered the best pizza. Ed and Pat would often treat their children and grandchildren there.

Pat’s happy and full 52-year married life ended in 2009, when Ed passed into his heavenly home! Pat continued to live in her home surrounded by close and loving friends for the next 6 years. Pat, for health reasons, then moved to Montana 8 years ago to be close to family that could help her. Pat’s life in Montana was very full. Pat enjoyed going to logging jobs with her son, even climbing up in the semi to deliver a load of logs. Pat would often ride along with her grandson Isaiah, to scout out areas for hunting, just as long as he bought her ice cream. Pat enjoyed many visits to and from her grandchildren and extended family members and friends. Pat enjoyed music and singing along. Her favorite movie was the ‘Sound of Music’, and she knew every song. Pat liked going out on the boat and pontoon, and watching the kids water ski, tube behind, or just jump off into the water.

Pat has 11 grandchildren: Aaron (Hanna), Zach (Jen), Ethan (Jaimie), Seth, Maria (Zack), Katrerina (Christopher), Isaiah (Breanna), Elizabeth (engaged Aaron) Sean, Ian, and McKenzie. Along with 11 great grandchildren and one great granddaughter-in-law.

We are so profoundly grateful to all of our family, extended family, friends, neighbors and church family, who joined with us in care and laughter with Pat. That made it all possible for Pat to stay at home. Also, The Beargrass in Boulder and the Edgewood in Helena offered respite care when it was needed. The Helena area Alzheimer’s Family Support Group, you all are truly a gift and a blessing to us. We love you so much!

Pat was Baptized, saved by God’s grace alone, though faith, child of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This precious gift of faith has brought her and all of us immeasurable peace and comfort. We shared devotions, prayers, and the Gospels.

Funeral services for Pat will be held this Saturday August 26th, 2:30 in the afternoon at First Lutheran church Helena Montana. Pat will be laid rest in Wisconsin the following week in Wisconsin.

