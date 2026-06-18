No injuries in early-morning house fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that at 5:21 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 308 29th Avenue NE, several blocks west of Sacajawea Elementary School.

Officers from the Great Falls Police Department arrived first and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the residence.

Truck 2 was the first Great Falls Fire Rescue apparatus on scene and found the attached garage fully involved with fire extending into the attic space of the home.

Truck 2 crews initiated an exterior fire attack while awaiting additional resources. Upon the arrival of Engine 4, firefighters transitioned to an interior attack through the garage and quickly extinguished the main body of the fire.

Engine 1, arriving shortly thereafter, was assigned to extinguish the attic fire and successfully brought it under control with minimal extension.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

The investigation determined that the fire originated on the exterior of the residence near the garage. The fire subsequently extended into the garage and then into the attic space. The garage sustained extensive fire damage; however, firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading into the living areas of the home. As a result, the residence sustained only minor smoke damage.

The fire has been determined to be accidental. Investigators concluded that the cause was the spontaneous combustion of wet grass clippings.

Great Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that, while rare, wet grass clippings can generate heat as they decompose. If large amounts of grass are piled together, that heat can build up and potentially lead to spontaneous combustion.

To help prevent this, allow grass clippings to dry before piling, bagging, or disposing of them whenever possible.

