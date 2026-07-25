New wildfire reported near Judith Gap

JUDITH GAP — A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon near the Judith Basin and Wheatland's county line.

The Twin Sisters Fire is currently burning at 20 acres in an area currently under Red Flag Warning. The fire was first reported shortly before 2 p.m.

Watch Duty website

According to the Wheatland Co. Emergency Management DES Facebook page, aerial resources have been requested and the USFS is working the scene. Agricultural producers in the area, please stay alert to notices from the sheriff’s office.

Cameron T. Green

National Weather Service Red Flag warning indicate warm temperatures, very low humidities and storng winds that can combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Cameron T. Green Twin Sisters Fire near Judith Gap in Little Belts

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.