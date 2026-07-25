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New wildfire reported near Judith Gap

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Cameron T. Green
NEW FIRE: The Twin Sisters fire began this afternoon in the east end of the Little Belts in Judith Basin County over near Judith Gap. It began in the mountains but is spreading into the grassland. As of 3:30pm it has burned at least 20 acres (viewers nearby estimate at least 100 acres has burned).
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Posted

JUDITH GAP — A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon near the Judith Basin and Wheatland's county line.

The Twin Sisters Fire is currently burning at 20 acres in an area currently under Red Flag Warning. The fire was first reported shortly before 2 p.m.

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According to the Wheatland Co. Emergency Management DES Facebook page, aerial resources have been requested and the USFS is working the scene. Agricultural producers in the area, please stay alert to notices from the sheriff’s office.

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National Weather Service Red Flag warning indicate warm temperatures, very low humidities and storng winds that can combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

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Twin Sisters Fire near Judith Gap in Little Belts

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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