HELENA — Town Pump convenience stores has opened a new, larger Town Pump on 2910 North Montana Avenue.

This Town Pump is replacing the previous store located on 2900 North Montana Avenue.

The store will be open 24/7 and includes The Stone House Deli, 18 fueling stations, and Montana Lil’s Casino in the 12,400 square foot space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday March 19 at 10:00 A.M.