New development will make trails more accessible

HELENA — Development of the new upper DeFord Universal Access Trail starts next week south of Helena.

“A trail that is designed to be more accessible to a wider subset of our community,” Nate Kopp, the program and trails director for Prickly Pear Land Trust, said.

Work on the trail will start on Monday, August 28, and continue through the fall.

The new trail will start at the Old Shooting Range Trail Head and give users the option to go north or south. To the north, the trail will connect to where the lower DeFord Trail meets Davis Gulch Road and be open to all users. South, the current upper DeFord trail will be modified with a wider path.

When the southern section is completed, it will close to bike traffic.

“Trails in this style and trails that need a specific group need can open, widen the tent, bring more popper into our recreational spaces to appreciate and enjoy the outdoors and we believe strongly in the importance of that,” said Kopp.

Bikes will be directed to use bike course trails to navigate around the new Universal Access Section.

This trail development kicks off phase two of this project, which began earlier this summer.

The city says the new Universal Access Trail was designed through a long public engagement process that started in 2021.



“I think people appreciate that it was a collaborative outcome. You had multiple different types of user groups getting together to talk about things and then makes sure that what’s being provided in this area meets a variety of needs,” Kopp said.