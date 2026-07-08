New details on Tuesday's deadly I-15 crash

HELENA — On Wednesday morning, Montana Highway Patrol officials provided an update regarding a fatal head-on collision on Tuesday morning about eight miles south of Wolf Creek on Interstate 15.

MHP says the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 222 in a construction zone, causing major traffic delays.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old man from Texas was killed as a result of blunt force trauma. MHP says he was driving a Ford Econoline with a passenger southbound in the construction zone.

The other vehicle involved was a Freightliner truck traveling northbound. According to MHP, both vehicles attempted to navigate the curve, swerving to avoid each other before colliding head-on.

Montana Highway Patrol

A passenger in the Ford Econoline, a female, was taken to Great Falls by a Mercy Flight helicopter, and the driver of the Freightliner truck was taken to St. Peter's by ambulance. MHP says neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt.

MTN News

The sheriff's office is conducting a toxicology report, which is common for all fatal crashes.

The identity of the man who died will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Responding agencies include MHP, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, St. Peters, Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire, and West Valley Volunteer Fire.

