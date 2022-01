A group of volunteers was able to save a stranded dog in England with flying sausages.

Millie became stranded in dangerous mudflats in Hampshire after slipping her collar.

Volunteer organization Denmead Drone Search and Rescue set out to bring her home.

They initially set about on foot and kayaks, but when that didn’t work, they tied cooked sausages to drones which ultimately did the trick.

The Jack Russell was successfully lured to safety and returned to her owner.