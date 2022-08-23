Pfizer touts effectiveness of COVID-19 shot in younger children

Pfizer says its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age is 73.2% effective.

The company released new data from a trial involving 34 children.

Pfizer notes that the omicron variant was the dominant strain when the study was conducted.

“Building on the strong safety and immunogenicity data that led to FDA authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years, we are pleased to share confirmatory evidence that a full course of vaccination helps protect against symptomatic disease, particularly during a time when the Omicron BA.2 strain was predominant,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer.

The three-dose series is currently authorized for children under five years old in the U.S.

Despite proving highly effective against the virus, Pfizer said it is still working on an updated vaccine for young children.

Getting young children vaccinated remains a challenge. According to ABC News, only 4.8% of children under five years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19.