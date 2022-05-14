10 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said. Three others were wounded and are expected to survive.

Police said the suspected shooter was wearing tactical gear when he approached the Tops Market and began shooting people in the parking lot before entering the store.

A security guard shot the 18-year-old, but authorities said it hit him in the tactical gear. The security guard was killed when the shooter returned fire, police said.

Authorities said Buffalo police quickly responded to the grocery store and talked the suspect into dropping his gun before surrendering.

Police say the suspect was live-streaming the shooting on a social media platform.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism, which legally defines the mass shooting as an act of terror.

"This was pure evil. It was a straight-up racially motivated, hate crime, from somebody outside of our community, outside of the city of good neighbors," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

The suspect was arraigned Saturday night. He has been identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, The Associated Press reported. He is charged with first-degree murder. A public defender entered a not guilty plea on Gendron's behalf.