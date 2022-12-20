Watch Now
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles parts of Northern California

Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:14:14-05

FERNDALE, Calif. — Thousands are without power after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled a California city about 200 miles northwest of San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday near Ferndale, which is 260 miles from San Francisco.

The Associated Press reported that no injuries were immediately reported.

According to the website poweroutage.us, more than 72,000 people are without power.

In a tweet, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said no tsunami was expected.

The Associated Press reported Ferndale Police were attempting to close a bridge that was reported to have cracks by the California Highway Patrol, per KRCR-TV. There were reports of gas leaks, the news outlet reported.

Tuesday's quake comes after the town of El Cerrito experienced a magnitude 3.6 earthquake early Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported.

