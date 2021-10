LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron are going their separate ways, Sports Illustrated first reported Sunday.

Orgeron will reportedly finish out the season with the Tigers, which are 4-3 this year, before the separation agreement takes effect.

LSU won the national championship under Orgeron in 2019.

Since then, LSU has gone 9-8.

ESPN reports that Orgeron is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football with an annual salary of about $9 million.