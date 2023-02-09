Garage door control panels recalled due to entrapment hazard

Nearly 100,000 LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels are being recalled due to an entrapment hazard.

According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the control panel's secondary entrapment protection system can fail, causing the garage door to close even when there is something in the way.

The recalled units were manufactured between March 2022 and Oct. 2022. They were sold at The Home Depot, Lowes and other stores nationwide around that same time.

People can identify the products by checking whether "LiftMaster" and "myQ" are printed on the front of the black control panels. They also can confirm the manufacture date on a label that is stuck to the back of the unit.

Consumers should contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit. It includes a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions.

No injuries have been reported

Click here for a full list of model numbers and UPC codes included in the recall