FAA tells Super Bowl fans to 'leave your drone at home'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is telling Super Bowl fans in the Phoenix-area to "leave your drone at home."

The alert sent out this month notified those in the restricted zone who plan to use a drone illegally that they could potentially be fined in excess of $30,000 if they break the rules.

The FAA also warned fans and those who plan to be around the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona that they also risked having their drones confiscated and could face potential criminal prosecution.

Authorities have created a "No Drone Zone" which will restrict drones from 11 a.m. MST "within two-nautical-miles around the stadium" and up to 2,000 feet in altitude, the FAA said in the alert.

the restrictions will be in place until at least 9 p.m. MST on Feb 12 inside of a 30-nautical-mile radius that will cover up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

The FAA laid out more detailed information on its webpage for those wishing to know more and possibly try and obtain permissions to fly.