DHS warns of potential copycat attacks following Uvalde mass shooting

The Department of Homeland Security released a new Terrorism Threat advisory on Tuesday.

The agency said the U.S. remains in a "heightened threat environment" and recent attacks have "highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment."

In May, mass shootings were carried out across the country— the most notable in Texas, New York and California.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman stormed an elementary school.

In the terrorism advisory, DHS warns about potential copycat attacks.

"Individuals in online forums that routinely promulgate domestic violent extremist and conspiracy theory-related content have praised the May 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and encouraged copycat attacks," the advisory says. "Others have seized on the event to attempt to spread disinformation and incite grievances, including claims it was a government-staged event meant to advance gun control measures."

DHS says it conducts routine threat briefings with various private and public partners to try to prevent any future attacks.