Delta aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer

Delta Airlines says they aim to hire more than 1,000 pilots before next summer as air travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, the company announced plans that it would resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, CNBC reported.

In a news release, the company also announced that they're reopening the application for Propel Advance, which is Delta’s pilot career path program, for employees who wish to pursue a career as a pilot.

On Monday, Delta told pilots that it would add 13 crew schedulers and a supervisor to answer calls and questions for the pilots, the network reported.

This comes as TSA says they screened 2.1 million people at airports nationwide on Sunday, which is the most people screened since March 7, 2020.