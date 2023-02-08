Biden labor secretary to exit, marking first Cabinet secretary departure of presidency

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will reportedly leave the Biden administration in the coming days.

Walsh's departure will mark the first Cabinet secretary departure of Joe Biden's presidency.

The labor secretary's departure is expected to be announced some time after President Biden's State of the Union address.

Two other Biden administration officials who serve as advisers have announced their departures as well, including chief of staff Ron Klain and Brian Deese who serves as the director of the National Economic Council.

55-year-old Walsh will succeed Donald Fehr as the new executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) after his departure from the White House, ESPN reported.

Fehr has led the NHLPA since 2010 negotiating through two collective bargaining agreements with owners in the NHL.

Walsh previously led the Building and Construction Trades Council in Boston and served as Boston mayor for two terms before joining the Biden administration.