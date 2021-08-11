Accenture restores systems following reported ransomware attack

Accenture, a consulting firm, has restored affected systems following a reported ransomware attack.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement, according to Reuters.

CNN reports the LockBit ransomware gang planned to publish Accenture's encrypted files on the dark web unless it paid a ransom.

"There was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems," a spokesperson for Accenture told CNN.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre warned about LockBit ransomware attacks last week. It said, "LockBit affiliates have successfully deployed ransomware on corporate systems in a variety of countries and sectors."

Accenture's clients include Google, Cisco and Alibaba, according to Reuters.