Biden outlines plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will begin withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and all of the nation's forces will be out of the Middle Eastern country by Sept. 11.

“When I came to office, I inherited a diplomatic agreement, dually negotiated between the government of the United States and the Taliban that all U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, just three months after my inauguration,” said Biden.

The president said it wasn’t necessarily the plan he would have agreed on, but he respects it.

“So, in keeping with that agreement, and with our national interests, the United States will begin our final withdrawal, begin it, on May 1 of this year,” said Biden.

The forces of U.S. allies will also withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, according to Biden.

“U.S. troops as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the heinous attack on Sept. 11, but we’ll not take our eyes off the terrorist threat," said Biden.

Watch his remarks below:

Under Biden's timeline, U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline announced in December by then-President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, officials said Tuesday that Biden hopes to avoid further violence in the region by setting a hard date for withdrawal.

The May 1 deadline was part of a peace deal the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban in February 2020. The deadline reduced troops in Afghanistan throughout 2020 and required all U.S. troops to be withdrawn by May 1.

At a press conference last month, Biden said it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline, but added that he didn't intend for troops to remain in Afghanistan for long.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Tuesday that Biden would "lay out more specifics" in remarks on Wednesday.

The reports prompted criticism from Republican lawmakers on Tuesday. Fox News reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the decision a "grave mistake."

"It is a retreat in the face of an enemy that has not yet been vanquished," McConnell said, according to Fox News.

At the White House briefing Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki declined to give more specifics about Biden's plans, but responded to McConnell's remarks directly.

"The president has been consistent in his view that there is not a military solution in Afghanistan and that we have been there far too long," Psaki said, adding that "we need to focus our resources on the threats we face today."

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Psaki sidestepped questions about Republican criticism regarding the politics of tying the withdrawal date to Sept. 11.

She only said Biden selected that timeline to set a clear timeline and give the military plenty of time to prepare.