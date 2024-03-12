Geese beginning to return to Freezeout Lake for annual migration

HELENA — Over the next few weeks, central Montana will host thousands of geese and swans on their annual migration north.

The migrating birds stop and rest at the ponds and lakes at Freezeout Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Choteau.

According to FWP, the number of geese and swans begins to ramp up about this time every year and then generally peaks March 23-26.

During peak times visitors to the WMA can see more than 50,000 geese in a single day.

FWP does track migration and has a website where people can see recent bird numbers at the WMA.



People from around the state and the country will travel to Freezeout Lake to witness this natural phenomenon. Nearby Choteau also benefits and celebrates the migration with the Wild Wings Celebration.

This year's event happens near the peak time for seeing geese and swans.

Wild Wings kicks off on Friday, March 24 at the Choteau Pavilion and Events Center and includes food trucks and other attractions. The historic Roxy Theater will screen the film Wings Over Water on opening night.

Saturday and Sunday include free guided tours at Freezeout Lake between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Other events on Saturday include the Montana Nature Expo, eBird app training, and an art show.

For more information visit the Wild Wings website.