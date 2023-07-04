Motorcyclist dies in Bigfork crash

BIGFORK - An 18-year-old man from Bigfork died in a Sunday evening crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

The victim was driving a motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

The 18-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and later passed away at an area hospital.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.