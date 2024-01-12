Most Helena area schools will remain open on Friday

All Helena Public Schools will operate as usual on Friday, Jan 12, but attendance is optional according to the school district.
Parents who wish to keep their student/s home are asked to please contact their school secretary, or call the school attendance number, as soon as possible on Friday morning.
East Helena and Montana City will also remain open on Friday. However, Canyon Creek has announced it will be closed.
Buses are scheduled to run, but there may be delays.
Those whose students will attend school are reminded of the following:
- Do not leave children unattended at bus stops or walking to or from school.
- Check for potential bus delays or cancellations via the parent portal or the district’s Transportation Facebook page.
- Please pick up children promptly and do not drop them off before school buildings are open.
- Indoor recess will be held if the temperature drops below zero. Nevertheless, please ensure that your child is appropriately dressed for winter conditions.