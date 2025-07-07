Montana woman prepares to help with Texas flood relief

BLACK EAGLE — As the death toll continues to rise due to flash-flooding in Texas, many are wondering what they can do to help. Sarah Grande of Black Eagle is willing to hand-deliver words of encouragement herself.

Grande enjoys helping others - she said, “I do like to volunteer. I've just never been able to do it on a scale like this.”

WATCH - Sarah Grande; American Red Cross:

Black Eagle woman prepares to volunteer in Texas relief

Months ago, she planned a four-day trip to Texas to see friends. Now, she is determined to help as much as she can.

Grande said, “I have already signed up to volunteer. They have the incident command center in Austin, Texas.”

Before leaving, Grande reached out to the community.

Grande said, “I just let people know that I was going down to Texas on Thursday, and if they had loved ones or friends, that they wanted to get letters to or cards or anything. I would be more than welcome to take them down there.”

Doing what she can because she believes it is our duty as Montanans.

Grande said, “It's kind of in the name of our country - we’re the United States of America. And that to me, that means as states, we're supposed to be united.”

If you would like to contact Grande, click here.

Across the country, people want to help.

Keeley Van Middendorp with the American Red Cross of Montana said, “We stand ready to help communities affected.”

She said that they have not yet sent any volunteers from Montana down to Texas - but that could change.

Van Middendorp said, “The possibility of volunteers being deployed is always there. It just depends on the roles that they need.”

Meanwhile, she says donating blood or your time is a great way to help from home.

Van Middendorop said, “When communities are struck by natural disasters like the tragic Texas flooding, they're faced with an overwhelming amount of challenges. We want to make sure that having the lifesaving blood they need when they need it, isn't one of them.”



Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy.

It’s easy to make a difference — just text FLOODING to 50155 or click here.

To schedule a blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here.