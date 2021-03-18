Montana VA adds walk-in option for all enrolled veterans at Saturday COVID vaccine clinic

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is partnering with the Montana Army National Guard to conduct its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to date on Saturday, March 20 at the National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center near the Helena airport.

Walk-in vaccines for enrolled veterans will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, but MTVAHCS says the best way to confirm a spot is to call 877-468-8387 to set up a vaccination appointment themselves.

The scheduling line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Friday, March 19. A veteran will be scheduled for their second vaccine dose at the time of their first appointment, approximately 28 days after their first dose.

Saturday’s Moderna vaccine clinic has 1000 spots available and is open to any enrolled veterans for a first-dose vaccine shot no matter their age or health status.

MTVAHCS director Dr. Judy Hayman says the larger clinic is possible thanks to the partnership with the Montana Army National Guard.

Veterans that are healthy are more than welcome to drive in from other parts of Montana, but MTVAHCS wants people to know they will continue to hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana Veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated.

There have been 50 vaccine clinics across 14 communities MTVAHCS has held for veterans since late December. Although limited by supply, MTVAHCS has provided over 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana Veterans.

