Montana Rail Link: 'Significant cleanup progress' of Paradise train derailment

Montana Rail Link expects the tracks to reopen to train traffic on Thursday
James Dobson/MTN News
Part of a train derailed on April 2, 2023, across from Quinn’s Hot Springs west of the town of Paradise in Sanders County.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:47:48-04

MISSOULA - Montana Rail Link (MRL) reports they've made significant cleanup progress at the site of the Paradise train derailment.

Twenty-five cars went off the track just behind Quinn's Hot Springs in Sanders County Sunday morning with some landing in the Clark Fork River.

A few cars were carrying cases of beer that spilled into the water.
In a statement Thursday, MRL says they've made progress in removing the damaged cars, cleaning up debris, and beginning site remediation.

On Monday, April 3, MRL contractors and employees use cranes and other equipment to move debris and pull train cars out of the area.

MRL officials say infrastructure in the affected area has been replaced and train traffic is expected to start later Thursday when all safety measures have been met.

They add they will continue investigating what caused the derailment along with addressing any other impacts.

Read the full Montana Rail Link statement below:

"We have made significant progress at the incident site to remove many of the damaged cars, clean up debris, and begin the process of site remediation. Additionally, infrastructure in the affected area has been replaced and we are expecting train traffic to resume later today when all safety measures have been met. In the coming weeks, we will be continuing the investigation into the cause of the accident, making progress on remediation in the area, and addressing any other impacts.”

