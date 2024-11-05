Montana Election Results 2024

Election Day 2024 is here, with scores of races across Montana and at the national level.

County election officials across Montana are now counting ballots – but they’re doing that work under new rules, put in place by the state Legislature last year, that are requiring some counties to adjust their procedures.

“They had an impact in the primary, but they'll have a larger impact in the general election,” said Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman.

In previous elections, counties sometimes counted votes until after midnight, then took a break and returned in the morning. That’s now going to change, because of House Bill 196, passed and signed into law during the 2023 legislative session.

HB 196 says that once counties start tabulating votes on Election Day, they must “continue without adjournment until all available ballots that can be legally counted have been tabulated,” except for provisional ballots and military votes.

It also says “immediately once all voters in a county have completed voting,” the counties must publish their initial results, and they must provide updates at least every three hours.

The effect of the changes is that election staff will be working throughout the night. Seaman said they’ve brought people in specifically to work overnight, so they won’t be relying on staff members who’ve already been going for hours. He said it has been a challenge to get people who are trained, rested and ready for that shift.

“That's always that balance: making sure that voters can get accurate and timely election results, and how do we balance timeliness with accuracy?” Seaman said. “In elections, we’ll always prioritize accuracy – but what that means is that sometimes we're forced into creative solutions like this.”

Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County clerk and recorder-surveyor, says his office received a Help America Vote Act grant through the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, which allowed them to hire additional people to work the “graveyard shift.”

“So those processes hopefully will continue at a good rate throughout the night, so that we can really hit it hard and maybe get done by noon on Wednesday instead of 9:00 Wednesday night,” he said.

Both Seaman and Semerad said the public shouldn’t expect to see results from their counties immediately when the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Missoula and Gallatin Counties are both expecting a lot of voters coming in for same-day registration. They won’t put out their first results as long as anyone’s waiting in line.

“We want to encourage every voter to vote; we want to make sure that voters aren't influenced,” said Seaman. “In the primary there was no line, so it went really quickly for us. This is a federal presidential general election, and we expect to be serving voters past 8 p.m.”

“Some counties may be very quick and some counties may be very late,” he added. “That's not an issue relating to how that election went. It's just how long that line is.”

“We’re seeing longer lines this election than we've ever seen before, leading up to the election, and so I'm thinking that maybe on Election Day that those lines might be longer than we've ever seen,” Semerad said. “Typically, we have about a 3-to-4 hour line, and it might be up to six hours. If that's the case, we might be into Wednesday morning before we're releasing results.”

