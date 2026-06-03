Kurt Alme projected to win GOP nomination to U.S. Senate in Montana

Kurt Alme is projected to win the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana, according to The Associated Press.

The early projections show Alme beating Lee Calhoun, a political newcomer from Whitefish, and Charles Walking Child, an environmental contractor from Helena. The spot opened up after incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, announced he would not seek a third term.

Alme launched his surprise candidacy just minutes before the filing deadline, only minutes after Daines withdrew from the race in a shock move, which effectively boxed out any other candidates from entering the race.

Alme quickly picked endorsements from Daines and President Donald Trump, positioning himself as a front runner. The Billings native served two stints as the U.S. Attorney for Montana, resigning to run for the Senate, and was also Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget director.

Alme will face the winner of the crowded five-candidate Democratic field: Alani Bankhead, Michael Black Wolf, Michael Hummert, Christopher Kehoe or Reilly Neill.

Earlier Tuesday, Seth Bodnar, the former University of Montana president, announced he had obtained enough signatures to appear on the November ballot as an Independent. Bodnar left his position at UM to make this Senate bid, and he’s emerging as Alme’s most well-funded opponent.

He’s also hired multiple staffers that once worked for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who lost his seat two years ago.

Two Libertarians, Kyle Austin of Billings and Tom Jandron, are also running in the primary.

Alme, 59, was born in Great Falls and lived in Dillon, Victor and Helena before graduating high school in Miles City. Today he lives in Billings. He describes himself as a “commonsense conservative.”

Related:

A look at the GOP field for U.S. Senate in Montana