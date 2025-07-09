FORT BENTON — Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 441 into law on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, clarifying water rights for residents across the state.

Governor signs water rights bill into law

The legislation, called "Align Provisional Water Rights with Final Decrees," was signed at the Visitor Center in Fort Benton.

State Representative Russ Miner, Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, and representatives from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation attended the signing ceremony.

The new law makes water rights permanent and provides certainty for agriculture, recreation, and other water users throughout Montana.

"This is important because without water, you don't get production on the land. Our fish in the rivers rely on water. And you need water in your shower, and your bathrooms," Gianforte said.

The bill passed with overwhelming support in both the House and Senate.