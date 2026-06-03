Brian Miller of Helena wins Democratic House primary in eastern Montana

Brian Miller is projected to win the Democratic U.S. House primary in eastern Montana and face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Downing in November, according to The Associated Press.

He was leading Sam Lux, a Great Falls farrier, by a comfortable margin when the race was called at 9:41 p.m.

Miller is an attorney from Helena running in his first political campaign. Lux is a farrier from Great Falls.

Miler has lived in Montana for about 25 years and worked at the Helena law firm Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson and Deola for the past 10.

A third candidate, state Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, was also on the ballot. He suspended his campaign in April, citing health concerns, although Democratic leaders said he was facing allegations of serious sexual abuse. He restarted his campaign in May, even as the Montana Democratic Party renounced his efforts and colleagues in the Montana Senate urged him to resign his seat.

Miller and Lux, who are both political newcomers, ran an overall congenial race, with both stating they had similar platforms and would support the other in the general election. Both were sharply critical of the Trump administration and promised to pull back the president's policies, such as tariffs, if elected.

"Sam and I run a great race together, and I'm glad we've got a lot of interest among voters, which is really what matters," Miller said after the race was called.

Watch the full interview with Miller below:

Live interview with Democrat Brian Miller

Miller faces an uphill battle against the well-funded Downing, who is seeking his second two-year term. Downing was unopposed in the primary.

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