Bill would make school lunches free for some students

HELENA — A bill that would make school lunches free for Montana families currently on reduced-price meal plans has passed a significant hurdle in the state legislature.
House Bill 551, sponsored by Democratic Representative Melissa Romano of Helena, would set aside $600,000 in the state budget annually.
The money would be used to cover the co-payment price for families that qualify for reduced-price school meals under federal guidelines.
HB 551 passed the House with two-thirds of the chamber in support, but the bill almost died in the Senate.
After a successful blast motion, it passed the Senate on third reading with a 28 to 22 vote and was sent to enrolling.
According to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, more than 45% of Montana public school students are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
