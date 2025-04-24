Watch Now
Bill would make school lunches free for some students

MTN News
HELENA — A bill that would make school lunches free for Montana families currently on reduced-price meal plans has passed a significant hurdle in the state legislature.

School lunch bill clears legislative hurdle

House Bill 551, sponsored by Democratic Representative Melissa Romano of Helena, would set aside $600,000 in the state budget annually.

The money would be used to cover the co-payment price for families that qualify for reduced-price school meals under federal guidelines.

HB 551 passed the House with two-thirds of the chamber in support, but the bill almost died in the Senate.

After a successful blast motion, it passed the Senate on third reading with a 28 to 22 vote and was sent to enrolling.

According to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, more than 45% of Montana public school students are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

