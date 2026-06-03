Aaron Flint talks about primary election victory and the future of his campaign

BOZEMAN — Coasting to an easy victory Tuesday night was Aaron Flint, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for the western congressional race.

Jane McDonald reports - watch the video here:

Aaron Flint speaks on election victory and the future of his campaign

Flint beat out other Republican candidates, Christi Jacobsen and Al Olszewski, handily, with half of the votes going to him.

MTN talked with Flint on Wednesday morning, prior to the Democratic race being called for candidate Sam Forstag. When discussing his Democratic opponents, Flint said that they are all too left for western Montana.

He said, "Whoever comes out of this Democratic primary is going to be far too out of the mainstream. I think that's why we'll get a lot of everyday Democratic voters here in Montana, that are going to support Flint for Congress, because I think they'll want to see an everyday Montana kid who's going to stand up for everyday working families here in Montana, versus these left-wing crazies who want to turn Western Montana into the West Coast."

With the concession on Wednesday of candidate Ryan Busse, the Democrat in November's general election will be Sam Forstag.