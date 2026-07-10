BILLINGS - Montana has put plans for a new women's prison on hold.

The Montana Department of Corrections announced Thursday it is looking to expand capacity at existing locations for adult female inmates instead of constructing a new facility.

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Montana pauses new women's prison, eyes expansion at existing sites

The Montana Women's Prison in Billings is already full, with 66 women still waiting in county jails to be transferred.

The state is now looking to use existing buildings in Miles City and Boulder to create more space.

The plan could also move adult women into the Pine Hills facility in Miles City, a building that typically houses juvenile males.

The state will spend the next few months developing a final plan for the facilities.

RELATED: Billings considered as possible site for new state women's prison

