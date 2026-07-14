Montana Officials Warn Pet Owners To Stay Alert As Rabies Cases Rise This Summer

HELENA — Montana livestock officials are warning residents to stay alert for possible rabies exposure this summer as reports involving bats and other wildlife continue across the state.

The Montana Department of Livestock says bats are the most common source of rabies cases in Montana, while skunks are typically linked to cases in southeastern parts of the state.

“So in Montana the 2 types of wildlife that we see with rabies are skunks in the southeastern part of the state and then bats statewide,” said Dr. Emily Kaleczyc, assistant state veterinarian with the Department of Livestock.

State officials say there have been three confirmed rabid bats in Montana so far this year, including cases in Yellowstone, Gallatin and Flathead counties. The department also says it receives several calls a day involving pets or people exposed to wildlife.

“A lot of human exposures, especially in Montana, are related to people finding bats in homes or cabins,” Kaleczyc said.

Officials say anyone who may have been bitten or exposed to a bat should contact a doctor or public health official right away.

They also warn that rabies does not always cause aggressive behavior in animals. Pets or livestock infected with rabies may simply act differently than normal.

“Any changes in behavior, especially anything neurologic related, can be a sign of rabies in domestic species,” Kaleczyc said.

State veterinarians say keeping pets and livestock vaccinated is the best way to prevent the disease.

“So we have very effective vaccines against rabies for all of our domestic species, dogs, cats, all of our livestock species,” Kaleczyc said.

Officials encourage anyone with questions or concerns about possible rabies exposure to contact the Montana Department of Livestock at 406-444-2976 or visit the department’s website.