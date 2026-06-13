Zootown Festival to bring 'music and adventure' back to Missoula

MISSOULA — Music and adventure are about to return to Missoula as the Zootown Festival is back next weekend for its second round.

Zootown will pack the Missoula Fairgrounds on June 19-20 with a new set of headliners across two stages.

"What we look to see is a beautiful weekend here in Missoula and great music too," Scott Osburn, the festival's founder, said.

Osburn is a University of Montana graduate who said he's invested in bringing the event back to the Garden City for a second year in a row.

MTN News Festival founder Scott Osburn is excited to bring Zootown back to Missoula for a second year

"We built this festival with the idea of people coming and enjoying the natural spaces," he said.

While Hozier and Kacey Musgraves drew crowds from across the country last year, this year's music frenzy includes names like The Lumineers, The Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise to name a few.

The second annual Zootown Festival includes some additions too, like more merchandise after last year's sold out, and the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, which will be open for several hours in the afternoon for paid attendees to enjoy.

Parking for Zootown is also covered with several lots around the fairgrounds reserved for festival-goers.

"We have parking lots that we've rented all around the facility from Sentinel High School to Splash all the way down to the Christian Life Center," Osburn said.

The festival is also offering a shuttle program.

"We have shuttles running from the University of Montana and down in front of the Elks Lodge in downtown," Osburn added. "So if you don't want to pay for parking or you want an easy way in and out, I would really suggest looking into our shuttle program."

MTN News This area at the Missoula Fairgrounds will be packed June 19-20 for Zootown

While tickets to Zootown are still available, Osburn said sales are 60% ahead of this time last year. He added they want to create a great economic impact for the city of Missoula.

"We just really want everyone to get together, have a good time, and enjoy the music," he said.

Visit Zootown's website for more information on tickets, parking, events and more.