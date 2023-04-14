You Asked: Animal vs vehicle accidents outside of Helena

Last week I got a call from a concerned viewer about an increase in animal-vehicle accidents, specifically elk, between Helena and Montana City. So I hit the road to find some answers.

According to State Farm, Montana ranks second in the nation for vehicle-animal collisions. With the likelihood of one in every 44 accident claims involving a deer, elk or some kind of animal. So, more accidents happening right now would make sense.

I contacted the Montana Department of Transportation and was told “MDT is not aware of wildlife crashes between Helena and Montana City,” and that I might want to talk with the Montana Highway Patrol or Fish Wildlife and Parks for some better numbers.

So that’s what I did and MHP told me they had received some similar calls.

I also headed across town to Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Greg Lemon who is an administrator with their communications and education division. He told me they didn’t have any numbers to show an increase in accidents recently, but that doesn’t mean it's out of the question.

“There is probably something to it, so there has been a herd of elk that have been moving around in that area," Lemon said. "Which isn’t necessarily too out of the ordinary. You know there is a lot of elk around, and with the winter we’ve had it’s not abnormal for elk to move down to lower elevation for the winter. So it could be a little out of the ordinary.” But this time of year and through the winter people need to be on the lookout for wildlife on the highways and interstates.”

But being on the lookout for animals crossing the road is important any time of the year.

“Motorists, especially in the early mornings and evenings, when vision is poor and you’re driving by headlights," added Lemon. "It’s a good idea to head those signs and be cautious when you’re driving.”

So bottom line, wherever and whenever you’re driving here in the state keep your eyes on the road, and watch for wildlife.