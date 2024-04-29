Where does Montana Lottery revenue go?

HELENA — In the video above, Marian Davidson takes a look at where the revenue from the Montana Lottery goes.
The Montana Lottery website states:
The Lottery has provided $1.5 million dollars to the STEM Scholarship program, which is reserved for Montana students and allows our youth to excel in higher education while pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, math, or healthcare.
Every time a Lottery ticket is sold or sports wager made, a small business owner gains commissions. In fact, $90 million dollars has been earned by our small business partners across our vast state.
Every Lottery purchase provides the opportunity to give dollars back to the General Fund to support Montana and our citizens. Since our inception, $320 million dollars has been provided for the benefit of our state.
