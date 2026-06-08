BIGFORK — In December of 2024 a deadly drunk driving incident occurred in a no-passing zone on Highway 83 in Bigfork in front of Echo Lake Café, the impact of the crash killed Wyatt Potts and left his fiancé Teressa Brandt critically injured.

After the incident, the owners of the café bought a retired police car to put in front of their restaurant to encourage drivers to slow down and remain focused on the road.

Sean Wells reports - watch the video here:

Vandals destroy decoy police car in Bigfork

Last week that police car was vandalized beyond recognition in the middle of the night.

“It was very extensive and thought through, I was sickened and shocked by the extent of damage,” said Echo Lake Café owner Mark Herman.

Last week, Mark got a call from an employee that the car’s tires were slashed, and every window was completely smashed in.

The Hermans had to tow the vehicle off their property and have started an investigation with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

“You know, hopefully somebody talks, they talk to their friends, their friends share with a parent, really going to need community support here to get to the bottom of this," said Herman.

The speed limit on highway 83 in front of Echo Lake Café is 45 miles per hour, but Mark said vehicles are constantly driving 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Non-stop throughout the day, we’ve seen people pass each other right in front of the café, double yellow line, we’ve seen logging trucks barrel through here almost hit vehicles, it’s just a dangerous intersection.”

Since the retired cop car has been parked, Mark said he has has noticed a significant decrease in reckless driving the last 18 months.

“The first couple weeks especially people were hitting the brakes left and right, slowing down, obviously the locals quickly realized it was a dummy car, but summertime with the tourists, they don’t know that and they definitely slowed way down,” said Herman.

Since posting about the vandalism on social media, the Hermans have been overwhelmed by community support and have started a fundraiser to purchase a new police car.

“It was really just the community outreach, and not only people offering to pitch in but just the magnitude of how much this affected the community, it just seemed like the right thing to do, we just need another cop car out there,” said Echo Lake Cafe Owner Amy Herman.

More information on the fundraiser for a new police car can be found here. Donations can also be made in-person at Echo Lake Cafe.

