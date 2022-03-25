Update: Missing Park County hiker found dead

Update 2:50 p.m. Friday

The Park County Sheriff's Office reported Friday afternoon the missing hiker has been found dead.

"After an extensive search this morning we have located Craig. It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately (did) not survive," Sheriff Brad Bichler said on the agency's Facebook page.

The sheriff said crews would continue to work through the afternoon "to bring Craig home."

The sheriff's office has not yet released the full name of the victim. The agency said it will provide additional information Friday afternoon.

LIVINGSTON - The Park County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing hiker.

The search began Thursday for an overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. The search included ground teams and a helicopter.

On Friday morning the sheriff's office said the search resumed after overnight efforts flying thermal imaging.

