Two inmate suicides reported at Montana State Prison in September

DEER LODGE — Two inmates died by suicide at Montana State Prison in September, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC).

The release said the suicides occurred in separate events over a two-week period. On Sept. 20, inmate Edward A. Bailey, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell. On Sept. 28, corrections officers found Jeremy B. Cramer, 47, unresponsive in his cell. Both inmates were pronounced dead by the prison physician.

“Suicides are always difficult for everyone involved, and the department extends its condolences to the families of these individuals,” said DOC Director Brian Gootkin.

According to the release, DOC has a full-time, dedicated behavioral health team on-site at Montana State Prison to provide inmates with behavioral health support.

The prison is accredited by the National Center on Correctional Healthcare.

The DOC says it follows post-death protocol as required by Montana law.