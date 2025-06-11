Two bears involved in food-related conflicts in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A black bear has been euthanized and another pair of bears are being monitored after separate incidents in Glacier National Park this month.

The first incident occurred on June 5, 2025, which resulted in a four-year-old female black bear being euthanized.

Two black bears involved in separate food-related conflicts in Glacier National Park

The bear had been "aggressively food-conditioned" and was consistently trying to enter vehicles and buildings, according to a news release.

In 2022 the bear was captured in Kalispell by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and relocated to Puzzle Creek, south of Marias Pass. The bear was seen in the West Glacier area last year, but the increase in food-conditioned behavior began in June of this year.

The second incident occurred on June 7 when another female black bear with a cub ate food from an unattended backpack, causing Going-To-The-Sun Road to close that afternoon.

Wildlife rangers are trying to discourage the bears behavior before taking further action.

Officials ask that visitors to Glacier always keep food and other attractants away to prevent problems like these.

Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.