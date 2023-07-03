GREAT FALLS — There were three deadly crashes over the weekend across Montana, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).



A 47-year old man died in a one-car crash in Hill County on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The crash happened at about 8:52 a.m. near mile marker 363 along US Highway 2 about a mile east of Kremlin, and about 20 miles west of Havre.

According to the MHP, the man was westbound on US Highway 2 and drifted off the left side of the road and went into a ditch. He then crossed an approach to a residence and crashed into a large pine tree along the highway.

The driver, who the MHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released, but the MHP states he is from North Dakota.

The MHP says that impaired driving may have been a factor, and is continuing to investigate.

An 18-year-old man from Bigfork died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

The victim was driving a motorcycle north on MT 35 "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear end of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

According to the MHP, the young man was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital. The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that he was wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The two people in the Lexus were not injured.

A man from Anaconda died in an ATV crash on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Red Lion Road northeast of Georgetown Lake.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was thrown from the ATV and died due to blunt force trauma.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information about any of the crashes.



