The dangers of ice jams

Many rivers in our region are frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures in recent days. With temperatures now warming into the 30s and 40s, ice jams will pose more of a threat to riverfront properties.

According to Weather.gov , Montana has the largest number of reported ice jams in the 48 contiguous states, and also the most ice-jam related deaths in the contiguous U.S. Ice jams can develop quickly and cause significant flooding or flash flooding. Two-thirds of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March.